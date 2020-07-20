All apartments in Gilbert
115 West Sagebrush Street

115 West Sagebrush Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Sagebrush Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't Miss Out On This One!! - Gorgeous Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Move In Ready Home w/ Over 2,100 sq. ft.! Conveniently located off of Cooper & Warner in the beautiful Lake Community of "Lago Estancia"! Remodeled from head to toe featuring stunning granite counter tops, vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile and pergo flooring in all the right areas, upgraded carpet, new interior two tone paint, upgraded interior paneled doors, ceiling fans, fixtures, window coverings, and much more! This home has it all!! Enjoy the GAS fireplace during the winter, and the beautiful Arizona weather in the large grass backyard! Huge covered patio in the back! This one won't last long at this price! CALL TODAY! Contact AJ Smith @ (480)-568-2666 or email aj@brewerstrattonpm.com

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West Sagebrush Street have any available units?
115 West Sagebrush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West Sagebrush Street have?
Some of 115 West Sagebrush Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West Sagebrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 West Sagebrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West Sagebrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 West Sagebrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 West Sagebrush Street offer parking?
No, 115 West Sagebrush Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 West Sagebrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West Sagebrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West Sagebrush Street have a pool?
No, 115 West Sagebrush Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 West Sagebrush Street have accessible units?
No, 115 West Sagebrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West Sagebrush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 West Sagebrush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
