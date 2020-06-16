All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:29 AM

1144 N Sailors Way

1144 North Sailors Way · (480) 626-4062
Location

1144 North Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
No Application Fees! This open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home includes many upgrades including 18'' tile in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in each bedroom, vaulted ceilings, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout and fireplace in the living room. Newly remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances including ceramic top range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Desert landscaped front yard with grass and covered patio in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 N Sailors Way have any available units?
1144 N Sailors Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 N Sailors Way have?
Some of 1144 N Sailors Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 N Sailors Way currently offering any rent specials?
1144 N Sailors Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 N Sailors Way pet-friendly?
No, 1144 N Sailors Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1144 N Sailors Way offer parking?
Yes, 1144 N Sailors Way does offer parking.
Does 1144 N Sailors Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 N Sailors Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 N Sailors Way have a pool?
No, 1144 N Sailors Way does not have a pool.
Does 1144 N Sailors Way have accessible units?
No, 1144 N Sailors Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 N Sailors Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 N Sailors Way has units with dishwashers.
