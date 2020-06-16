1144 N Sailors Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

No Application Fees! This open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home includes many upgrades including 18'' tile in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in each bedroom, vaulted ceilings, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout and fireplace in the living room. Newly remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances including ceramic top range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Desert landscaped front yard with grass and covered patio in the backyard.