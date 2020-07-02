All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive

1124 North Pepper Tree Drive · (602) 619-5300
Location

1124 North Pepper Tree Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3375 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy premium lake views from this Tuscan inspired furnished 5 bed/3 bath home in Val Vista Lakes. This Executive style home is perfect for relaxing and entertaining inside and out. Cruise 7 miles of shoreline or enjoy nightly sunsets from the upper deck. Put your culinary skills to use with the outdoor kitchen, unwind in the private pool or enjoy lounging by the outdoor fireplace or firepit. Sleep well in a comfy king, 3 queens or the 2 twin room. Club access offers workout facility, jr olympic pool, beach entry pool, racquetball, tennis and more! This lush green lake community is a quick commute to the 60 for great valleywide access. Near Banner MDAnderson Cancer Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Boeing, Williams Gateway Airport, Dana Park, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have any available units?
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have?
Some of 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive offers parking.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 N PEPPERTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
