1002 S CHESHIRE Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Wanna save BIG on utilities? This is your home!! Home is equipped with solar reducing your energy bills to almost nothing! AWESOME 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in gorgeous Copper Ranch. Home faces the park and is just steps from the pool area. Tastefully painted and updated with large rooms. Beautiful outdoor area too~ . Downstairs is open concept with large kitchen with kitchen bar, large living area, half bath, laundry room and direct access to your TWO car garage. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master is large and offers dual sinks. This cute property is very homey and its a place you would love for your family to call home. Property also contains a security system that tenant can activate if they wish to.