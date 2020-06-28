All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

1002 S CHESHIRE Lane

1002 S Cheshire Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1002 S Cheshire Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wanna save BIG on utilities? This is your home!! Home is equipped with solar reducing your energy bills to almost nothing! AWESOME 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in gorgeous Copper Ranch. Home faces the park and is just steps from the pool area. Tastefully painted and updated with large rooms. Beautiful outdoor area too~ . Downstairs is open concept with large kitchen with kitchen bar, large living area, half bath, laundry room and direct access to your TWO car garage. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master is large and offers dual sinks. This cute property is very homey and its a place you would love for your family to call home. Property also contains a security system that tenant can activate if they wish to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane have any available units?
1002 S CHESHIRE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane have?
Some of 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S CHESHIRE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane offers parking.
Does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane has a pool.
Does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 S CHESHIRE Lane has units with dishwashers.
