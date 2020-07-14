Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system courtyard fire pit

Welcome to San Brisas... At San Brisas, you will enjoy a resort style community which offers one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans. Special features include arched hallways and dramatic nine-foot ceilings. Our location offers superior convenience to major freeways and is walking distance to shopping, dining, Intel Corporation, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, Starbucks and Corona High School. Take advantage of move in discounts for our Preferred employers, including Intel Corp, Banner Health, Bank of America, Chandler School District, Verizon Wireless, Freescale Semiconductor, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Bank of the West, Microchip Technology and Orbital Sciences. Our friendly and professional team invites you to tour your new home today! Please call for an appointment today.