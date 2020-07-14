All apartments in Chandler
San Brisas

900 N Rural Rd · (480) 568-6351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by 7/15/20 and receive 2 weeks free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Location

900 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2028 · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 2076 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 1078 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1056 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Unit 2010 · Avail. now

$1,887

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,933

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Brisas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
courtyard
fire pit
Welcome to San Brisas... At San Brisas, you will enjoy a resort style community which offers one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans. Special features include arched hallways and dramatic nine-foot ceilings. Our location offers superior convenience to major freeways and is walking distance to shopping, dining, Intel Corporation, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, Starbucks and Corona High School. Take advantage of move in discounts for our Preferred employers, including Intel Corp, Banner Health, Bank of America, Chandler School District, Verizon Wireless, Freescale Semiconductor, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Bank of the West, Microchip Technology and Orbital Sciences. Our friendly and professional team invites you to tour your new home today! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55.00 ($56.27 with tax) per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $225 ($230.18 with tax) Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet.
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface, Covered, Detached garages available. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Brisas have any available units?
San Brisas has 7 units available starting at $1,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does San Brisas have?
Some of San Brisas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Brisas currently offering any rent specials?
San Brisas is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 7/15/20 and receive 2 weeks free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Is San Brisas pet-friendly?
Yes, San Brisas is pet friendly.
Does San Brisas offer parking?
Yes, San Brisas offers parking.
Does San Brisas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Brisas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Brisas have a pool?
Yes, San Brisas has a pool.
Does San Brisas have accessible units?
No, San Brisas does not have accessible units.
Does San Brisas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Brisas has units with dishwashers.
