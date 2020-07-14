San Brisas

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55.00 ($56.27 with tax) per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $225 ($230.18 with tax) Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 for 1 pet; $400 for 2 pets.
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet.
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface, Covered, Detached garages available. Please call us for complete Parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month