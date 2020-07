Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible courtyard online portal

Experience true maintenance-free luxury living with the privacy and quality you’d expect to see in a custom new home. Avilla Grace’s exclusive location in Chandler is just minutes from Chandler Fashion Square, fine dining, entertainment and all the East Valley has to offer. Visit us just off the corner of North Grace Boulevard and West Warner Road.Choose from one, two and three bedroom single-level homes featuring private backyards.