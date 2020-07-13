Amenities
Welcome to Avery on the Green, offering relaxed luxury living located in the Chandler, AZ. You'll love our newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments featuring private patios/balconies, full-size washers and dryers, bathrooms with Roman-style tubs, spacious walk-in closets and designer paint schemes. Our beautiful apartments are finished with luxurious materials such as wood floors, gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and feature fabulous golf course views. Entertain your guests using our wonderful community amenities, including two swimming pools and spas, a picnic area with gas grills, 24-hour fitness center, private putting green, and a clubhouse. Just minutes from the 101, 202 and I 10 freeways, close to shopping, dining, and championship golf, Avery on the Green has everything you need to enjoy luxury living at some of the best rates in Chandler.