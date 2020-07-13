All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like
Avery on the Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
Avery on the Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Avery on the Green

125 S Alma School Rd · (480) 376-7615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1261 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 1325 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1192 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avery on the Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Welcome to Avery on the Green, offering relaxed luxury living located in the Chandler, AZ. You'll love our newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments featuring private patios/balconies, full-size washers and dryers, bathrooms with Roman-style tubs, spacious walk-in closets and designer paint schemes. Our beautiful apartments are finished with luxurious materials such as wood floors, gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and feature fabulous golf course views. Entertain your guests using our wonderful community amenities, including two swimming pools and spas, a picnic area with gas grills, 24-hour fitness center, private putting green, and a clubhouse. Just minutes from the 101, 202 and I 10 freeways, close to shopping, dining, and championship golf, Avery on the Green has everything you need to enjoy luxury living at some of the best rates in Chandler.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 50.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We know that the path to your heart is marked with paw prints and that the best part of your day is coming home to a wagging tail. It's just not home without them, so bring them to your new home at Avery on the Green! Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $30/month. We have Covered Parking, Surface Parking, and Private Garages Available. Parking Assignment Fee is $30, Garage Rental Fee is $85. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avery on the Green have any available units?
Avery on the Green has 13 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Avery on the Green have?
Some of Avery on the Green's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avery on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Avery on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avery on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Avery on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Avery on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Avery on the Green offers parking.
Does Avery on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avery on the Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avery on the Green have a pool?
Yes, Avery on the Green has a pool.
Does Avery on the Green have accessible units?
Yes, Avery on the Green has accessible units.
Does Avery on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avery on the Green has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 BedroomsChandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with PoolChandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe ProvincesThe Island At OcotilloOasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College