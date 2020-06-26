All apartments in Chandler
974 W MORELOS Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

974 W MORELOS Street

974 West Morelos Street · No Longer Available
Location

974 West Morelos Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Chandler home. This home features laminate flooring in all rooms except carpeting in two bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, Stove top microwave & side by side refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Landscaped backyard with grass, covered patio and mature plants. Close to the 202 & 60 freeways, Chandler mall, restaurants and Chandler schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 W MORELOS Street have any available units?
974 W MORELOS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 974 W MORELOS Street have?
Some of 974 W MORELOS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974 W MORELOS Street currently offering any rent specials?
974 W MORELOS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 W MORELOS Street pet-friendly?
No, 974 W MORELOS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 974 W MORELOS Street offer parking?
Yes, 974 W MORELOS Street offers parking.
Does 974 W MORELOS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 974 W MORELOS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 W MORELOS Street have a pool?
No, 974 W MORELOS Street does not have a pool.
Does 974 W MORELOS Street have accessible units?
No, 974 W MORELOS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 974 W MORELOS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 W MORELOS Street has units with dishwashers.
