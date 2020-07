Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

The best home in the neighborhood. Recently updated to the latest trends GORGEOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 3 BEDROOMS AND DEN/OFFICE, RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH WOOD LOOK TILES, NEW CARPET, PAINT, VANITIES & SHOWER. WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDED AND FENCED IN POOL!! so close to new shopping areas, restaurants, movie theaters and not far from the Hamilton Aquatic Center