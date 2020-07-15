940 W YOSEMITE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Welcome to your gorgeous new home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office, and large loft. The stunning chef's kitchen opens to the family room and features upgraded white-gray cabinetry, quartz counters, extra-large built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, pantry & island. The main floor offers an en-suite bedroom & bath, perfect for in-laws or guests. The luxurious master suite features dual vanities, walk-in shower, separate soaking tub & his/hers walk-in closets. Outside you'll find a pavered covered patio & private yard. Echelon is a beautiful new gated community in the heart of Ocotillo, featuring heated resort-style pool & spa, outdoor fireplace, community parks, ramadas & play features. Prime location just minutes from shopping, dining, fitness, Basis Chandler and more!