937 N Sean Drive

This newly renovated one-story home has an open floorplan with tile throughout. New windows and plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, designer backsplash, and upscale lighting make this a home you want to entertain friends in. Open great room, 3 bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans, both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, lighting, and professionally tiled showers. The backyard has a sparkling pool (pool maintenance included in the rental price). Large covered patio, grassy area, and plenty of privacy. Welcome Home! $1795 rent + 4% tax/admin fee. $1795 security deposit. $150 one-time admin fee. Pets on approval basis with an additional $150 pet deposit per pet. Questions? Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890. Showings can be scheduled on line.