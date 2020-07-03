All apartments in Chandler
937 N Sean Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

937 N Sean Drive

937 North Sean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

937 North Sean Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Colonia Granada

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
This newly renovated one-story home has an open floorplan with tile throughout. New windows and plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, designer backsplash, and upscale lighting make this a home you want to entertain friends in. Open great room, 3 bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans, both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities, lighting, and professionally tiled showers. The backyard has a sparkling pool (pool maintenance included in the rental price). Large covered patio, grassy area, and plenty of privacy. Welcome Home! $1795 rent + 4% tax/admin fee. $1795 security deposit. $150 one-time admin fee. Pets on approval basis with an additional $150 pet deposit per pet. Questions? Call or text TERESA at 602-999-6890. Showings can be scheduled on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 N Sean Drive have any available units?
937 N Sean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 N Sean Drive have?
Some of 937 N Sean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 N Sean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
937 N Sean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 N Sean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 N Sean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 937 N Sean Drive offer parking?
No, 937 N Sean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 937 N Sean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 N Sean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 N Sean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 937 N Sean Drive has a pool.
Does 937 N Sean Drive have accessible units?
No, 937 N Sean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 937 N Sean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 N Sean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

