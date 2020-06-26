934 East Madeline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and Ready to move-in! Beautiful single level house in gated community! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided! Open kitchen with stainless appliances, big tiles in living and dining area. Ceiling fans in all the rooms, upgraded tile shower, designer light fixtures. Relax in your perfectly manicured backyard complete with a built in BBQ and covered patio! Not to mention the synthetic grass leaving you free to enjoy your space with little to no

maintenance. Central location and very convenient for everything.



The gated entrance is on Warner rd (not McQueen), in the middle of two strip center buildings through parking lot, West of CVS. Gate code #2455.



NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small lap dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $4500/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.