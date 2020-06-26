All apartments in Chandler
934 East Madeline Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:10 PM

934 East Madeline Drive

934 East Madeline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 East Madeline Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant and Ready to move-in! Beautiful single level house in gated community! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided! Open kitchen with stainless appliances, big tiles in living and dining area. Ceiling fans in all the rooms, upgraded tile shower, designer light fixtures. Relax in your perfectly manicured backyard complete with a built in BBQ and covered patio! Not to mention the synthetic grass leaving you free to enjoy your space with little to no
maintenance. Central location and very convenient for everything.

The gated entrance is on Warner rd (not McQueen), in the middle of two strip center buildings through parking lot, West of CVS. Gate code #2455.

NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small lap dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $4500/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

