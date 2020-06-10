All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 933 E Aquarius Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
933 E Aquarius Pl
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:53 AM

933 E Aquarius Pl

933 East Aquarius Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

933 East Aquarius Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Paseo Crossings

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
THIS IS A LARGE NICE HOME IN GREAT AREA OF CHANDLER. Home has all laminate downstairs except tile in kitchen. Upstairs Loft is laminate and bedrooms carpeted. Master suite is located downstairs There is what I would call mini master bedroom upstairs that has its own bathroom and walking closet. Granite counters and large island in kitchen. 2'' Faux wood blinds. Large covered patio. Vaulted ceiling with Living/Dinning room and great room with Entertainment nook.
Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 E Aquarius Pl have any available units?
933 E Aquarius Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 933 E Aquarius Pl currently offering any rent specials?
933 E Aquarius Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 E Aquarius Pl pet-friendly?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 933 E Aquarius Pl offer parking?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl does not offer parking.
Does 933 E Aquarius Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 E Aquarius Pl have a pool?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl does not have a pool.
Does 933 E Aquarius Pl have accessible units?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 933 E Aquarius Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 E Aquarius Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 E Aquarius Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College