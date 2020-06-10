933 E Aquarius Pl

Amenities

THIS IS A LARGE NICE HOME IN GREAT AREA OF CHANDLER. Home has all laminate downstairs except tile in kitchen. Upstairs Loft is laminate and bedrooms carpeted. Master suite is located downstairs There is what I would call mini master bedroom upstairs that has its own bathroom and walking closet. Granite counters and large island in kitchen. 2'' Faux wood blinds. Large covered patio. Vaulted ceiling with Living/Dinning room and great room with Entertainment nook.

Complete App & Pay app fee online Propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com