921 E DEL RIO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Nicely upgraded home w' N/S exposure in the gated community of Nicholas Point. This thoughtfully designed floorplan features 3bds, 2baths + den and is perfect for everyday living or entertaining. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, 42 inch cabinets & granite counters. Master suite offers full bath, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Low maintenance front & back exterior design landscape will make your life easy. Additional upgrades: Roll out shelving, plantation shutters, Tile throughout, Custom paint, Pantry, Pavers, synthetic grass, Low E windows, weather sensing, energy efficient lighting & water, Spray foam insulation & Above laundry cabinetry. All this on a beautiful corner lot. Close to downtown Chandler, shopping & freeways. This one won't last!!