Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
921 E DEL RIO Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:19 PM

921 E DEL RIO Street

921 East Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 East Del Rio Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded home w' N/S exposure in the gated community of Nicholas Point. This thoughtfully designed floorplan features 3bds, 2baths + den and is perfect for everyday living or entertaining. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, 42 inch cabinets & granite counters. Master suite offers full bath, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Low maintenance front & back exterior design landscape will make your life easy. Additional upgrades: Roll out shelving, plantation shutters, Tile throughout, Custom paint, Pantry, Pavers, synthetic grass, Low E windows, weather sensing, energy efficient lighting & water, Spray foam insulation & Above laundry cabinetry. All this on a beautiful corner lot. Close to downtown Chandler, shopping & freeways. This one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 E DEL RIO Street have any available units?
921 E DEL RIO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 E DEL RIO Street have?
Some of 921 E DEL RIO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 E DEL RIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
921 E DEL RIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 E DEL RIO Street pet-friendly?
No, 921 E DEL RIO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 921 E DEL RIO Street offer parking?
Yes, 921 E DEL RIO Street offers parking.
Does 921 E DEL RIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 E DEL RIO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 E DEL RIO Street have a pool?
No, 921 E DEL RIO Street does not have a pool.
Does 921 E DEL RIO Street have accessible units?
No, 921 E DEL RIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 921 E DEL RIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 E DEL RIO Street has units with dishwashers.
