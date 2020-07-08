920 W STRAFORD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This single level 3 BR/2BA home in Chandler is ideally located close to quality schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. It is a short distance to the I-10, Loop 101 and 202. The flooring has ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, kitchen and laundry with wooden a wooden floor in the great a room and neutral color carpet in the bedrooms.The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms were recently remodeled. There are two sheds to store away tools, equipment and other things.