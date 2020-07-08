All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
920 W STRAFORD Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

920 W STRAFORD Drive

920 West Straford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 West Straford Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Sunridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This single level 3 BR/2BA home in Chandler is ideally located close to quality schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. It is a short distance to the I-10, Loop 101 and 202. The flooring has ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, kitchen and laundry with wooden a wooden floor in the great a room and neutral color carpet in the bedrooms.The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms were recently remodeled. There are two sheds to store away tools, equipment and other things.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 W STRAFORD Drive have any available units?
920 W STRAFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 W STRAFORD Drive have?
Some of 920 W STRAFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 W STRAFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 W STRAFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 W STRAFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 W STRAFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 920 W STRAFORD Drive offer parking?
No, 920 W STRAFORD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 W STRAFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 W STRAFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 W STRAFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 920 W STRAFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 W STRAFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 W STRAFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 W STRAFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 W STRAFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.

