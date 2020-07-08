920 W STRAFORD Drive

Amenities
This single level 3 BR/2BA home in Chandler is ideally located close to quality schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. It is a short distance to the I-10, Loop 101 and 202. The flooring has ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, kitchen and laundry with wooden a wooden floor in the great a room and neutral color carpet in the bedrooms.The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms were recently remodeled. There are two sheds to store away tools, equipment and other things.