Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:38 AM

900 S 94th Street

900 South 94th Street · (520) 449-3706
Location

900 South 94th Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1166 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
You will love your furnished temporary accommodation located in the heart of Chandler, Arizona. Conveniently located at Pecos Road and Dobson Road, Via De Cielo is a fantastic location. This new community offers a unique collection of townhome style condominiums with an urban flair. Located near Chandler Fashion Center, shops, restaurants, Loop 101, Loop 202, schools, museums and much more. Residents enjoy pools, ramadas, and tot lots inside this gated community. This furnished townhome is fully furnished!Please call for rates as they vary throughout the year. Clean fees, taxes, deposit and utility caps apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S 94th Street have any available units?
900 S 94th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S 94th Street have?
Some of 900 S 94th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 S 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 S 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 900 S 94th Street offer parking?
No, 900 S 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 900 S 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 S 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S 94th Street have a pool?
Yes, 900 S 94th Street has a pool.
Does 900 S 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 900 S 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 S 94th Street has units with dishwashers.
