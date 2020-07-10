900 E Savannah Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc71fac04a ---- GATED! Very nice home in the gated community of Madeline Court. This great home features neutral paint and carpet, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Excellent Chandler location near shopping and restaurants and easy access to the freeway. Great home! **Pets allowed on this one - 2 max. Tenant occupied until 9/30. Please Note: City rental tax plus admin fee total 3.5%



Application fee: $45;nnAdmin fee: $200;nnPet deposit: $200 for each pet;nCity tax of 1.5% plus 2% admin fee total 3.5% 12 Months