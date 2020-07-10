All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

900 E Savannah Dr

900 East Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 East Savannah Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc71fac04a ---- GATED! Very nice home in the gated community of Madeline Court. This great home features neutral paint and carpet, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Excellent Chandler location near shopping and restaurants and easy access to the freeway. Great home! **Pets allowed on this one - 2 max. Tenant occupied until 9/30. Please Note: City rental tax plus admin fee total 3.5%

Application fee: $45;nnAdmin fee: $200;nnPet deposit: $200 for each pet;nCity tax of 1.5% plus 2% admin fee total 3.5% 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 E Savannah Dr have any available units?
900 E Savannah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 E Savannah Dr have?
Some of 900 E Savannah Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 E Savannah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
900 E Savannah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 E Savannah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 E Savannah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 900 E Savannah Dr offer parking?
No, 900 E Savannah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 900 E Savannah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 E Savannah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 E Savannah Dr have a pool?
No, 900 E Savannah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 900 E Savannah Dr have accessible units?
No, 900 E Savannah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 900 E Savannah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 E Savannah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

