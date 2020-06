90 W WOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking putting green garage hot tub

SMART HOME, GREEN WORKSPACE ENVIRONMENT WITH DIGITAL NOMAD COMFORTS. OFFERING OVERSIZED DRIVEWAY, GATED COMMUNITY, EXTRA STORAGE LOFT ABOVE GARAGE, MINIMAL TO NO LANDSCAPING, SUBSTANTIAL ENERGY COST SAVINGS WITH OWNED GRANDFATHERED SOLAR SYSTEM - NO MINIMUM SRP MONTHLY CHARGE, LED LIGHTING, SMART PHONE CONTROLLED PROGRAMMABLE HOT WATER HEATER & NEST THERMOSTAT, SUN SCREENS, USB PORT OUTLETS IN ALL ROOMS, REVERSE OSMOSIS AT KITCHEN SINK, SPA LIGHTED SHOWER HEAD IN MASTER BATH, , BACKYARD SPA RETREAT HABITAT WITH MURAL PANTING, STONE, PUTTING GREEN, ACCENT LIGHTING MEDITATION AREA UNDER GONDOLA, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, RAISED GLASS COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SIDE GATE WITH PAVERS, DOGGY DOOR. HOME IS PREVIOUS MODEL WITH HUGE INVESTMENT BY OWNER TO CREATE A SAFE, GREEN ENERGY EFFICIENT LIVING SPACE WITH HIGH END TOUCHES AND EASE OF MAINTENANCE FOR TODAY'S BUSY PROFESSIONALS IN WELCOMING COMMUNITY.