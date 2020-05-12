876 E. Riviera Place

Amenities

Lake community of Lagos Vistoso - Beautiful home in the upscale gated, lake community of Lagos Vistoso...with all its lakes and greenbelts. There is tile in all the right places and beautiful, neutral carpeting in all the rest. It has a great room floor plan that is very spacious, open and airy. Act now, at this price the home won't be on the market for very long!! Realtor/client verify all pertinent information including schools appliances and deposits. $150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee does apply. Refundable Security Deposit $2400. Refundable Pet deposit $200 (Lessor Approved) Monthly Rental Tax 1.5% $30 Monthly Admin Fee, and Monthly $9.50 Renter's Insurance Applies. Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com



(RLNE2751668)