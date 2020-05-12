All apartments in Chandler
876 E. Riviera Place
876 E. Riviera Place

876 East Riviera Place · No Longer Available
Location

876 East Riviera Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake community of Lagos Vistoso - Beautiful home in the upscale gated, lake community of Lagos Vistoso...with all its lakes and greenbelts. There is tile in all the right places and beautiful, neutral carpeting in all the rest. It has a great room floor plan that is very spacious, open and airy. Act now, at this price the home won't be on the market for very long!! Realtor/client verify all pertinent information including schools appliances and deposits. $150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee does apply. Refundable Security Deposit $2400. Refundable Pet deposit $200 (Lessor Approved) Monthly Rental Tax 1.5% $30 Monthly Admin Fee, and Monthly $9.50 Renter's Insurance Applies. Applications available at www.desertwindpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 E. Riviera Place have any available units?
876 E. Riviera Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 876 E. Riviera Place currently offering any rent specials?
876 E. Riviera Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 E. Riviera Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 E. Riviera Place is pet friendly.
Does 876 E. Riviera Place offer parking?
No, 876 E. Riviera Place does not offer parking.
Does 876 E. Riviera Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 E. Riviera Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 E. Riviera Place have a pool?
No, 876 E. Riviera Place does not have a pool.
Does 876 E. Riviera Place have accessible units?
No, 876 E. Riviera Place does not have accessible units.
Does 876 E. Riviera Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 876 E. Riviera Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 876 E. Riviera Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 876 E. Riviera Place does not have units with air conditioning.
