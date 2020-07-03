All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 846 E Riviera Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
846 E Riviera Place
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

846 E Riviera Place

846 East Riviera Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

846 East Riviera Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the prestigious subdivision of Lagos Vistoso. This home has so many wonderful amenities to offer - large open floor plan, two separate living/family room areas, formal dining area, blinds and ceiling fans throughout, and custom paint to name just a few. The kitchen has lots of cabinets/counter tops, island with breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry, and separate dinette area. The master suite is large with separate shower/tub, double vanities, private toilet room, and a walk-in-closet. This gated, lake community has lots of green common areas and playgrounds. Your clients will LOVE this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 E Riviera Place have any available units?
846 E Riviera Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 E Riviera Place have?
Some of 846 E Riviera Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 E Riviera Place currently offering any rent specials?
846 E Riviera Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 E Riviera Place pet-friendly?
No, 846 E Riviera Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 846 E Riviera Place offer parking?
Yes, 846 E Riviera Place offers parking.
Does 846 E Riviera Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 E Riviera Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 E Riviera Place have a pool?
No, 846 E Riviera Place does not have a pool.
Does 846 E Riviera Place have accessible units?
No, 846 E Riviera Place does not have accessible units.
Does 846 E Riviera Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 E Riviera Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College