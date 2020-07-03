846 E Riviera Place

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the prestigious subdivision of Lagos Vistoso. This home has so many wonderful amenities to offer - large open floor plan, two separate living/family room areas, formal dining area, blinds and ceiling fans throughout, and custom paint to name just a few. The kitchen has lots of cabinets/counter tops, island with breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry, and separate dinette area. The master suite is large with separate shower/tub, double vanities, private toilet room, and a walk-in-closet. This gated, lake community has lots of green common areas and playgrounds. Your clients will LOVE this home.