833 E GERONIMO Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

This Chandler home is uniquely positioned in a quiet cul de sac as a corner lot, adjacent to a private green belt/park so that youshare a common wall with only one neighbor. Just moments away for the the Santan Loop 202 you have access to the whole of the Metroarea. The home has vaulted ceilings and the niches for your personal decorations. The kitchen features a walk in pantry with warmcolored slab granite on all counter-top surfaces including the center island and comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thefirst floor is fully tiled with the modern large form-factor tile for ease of care. Yard service will be included.