All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 833 E GERONIMO Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
833 E GERONIMO Court
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

833 E GERONIMO Court

833 East Geronimo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

833 East Geronimo Court, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Chandler home is uniquely positioned in a quiet cul de sac as a corner lot, adjacent to a private green belt/park so that youshare a common wall with only one neighbor. Just moments away for the the Santan Loop 202 you have access to the whole of the Metroarea. The home has vaulted ceilings and the niches for your personal decorations. The kitchen features a walk in pantry with warmcolored slab granite on all counter-top surfaces including the center island and comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Thefirst floor is fully tiled with the modern large form-factor tile for ease of care. Yard service will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 E GERONIMO Court have any available units?
833 E GERONIMO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 E GERONIMO Court have?
Some of 833 E GERONIMO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 E GERONIMO Court currently offering any rent specials?
833 E GERONIMO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 E GERONIMO Court pet-friendly?
No, 833 E GERONIMO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 833 E GERONIMO Court offer parking?
Yes, 833 E GERONIMO Court offers parking.
Does 833 E GERONIMO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 E GERONIMO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 E GERONIMO Court have a pool?
No, 833 E GERONIMO Court does not have a pool.
Does 833 E GERONIMO Court have accessible units?
No, 833 E GERONIMO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 833 E GERONIMO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 E GERONIMO Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College