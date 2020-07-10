785 North Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Must See! Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Chandler. Gorgeous new plank flooring throughout, two-tone paint. Eat-in kitchen with brand new appliances, trendy white kitchen cabinets, and subway tile backsplash. Nice size living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Dual access to bathroom. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Laundry with a new full-size washer and dryer. Private front enclosed patio. 1 assigned covered parking space. Additional parking available. Water, sewer, and trash included. All this and conveniently located in the heart of Chandler.



Pets: Small pets will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent on pets up to 30 pounds and $50 monthly pet rent for pets over 30 pounds will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.