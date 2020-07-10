All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
785 North Arrowhead Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:50 PM

785 North Arrowhead Drive

785 North Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

785 North Arrowhead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Must See! Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Chandler. Gorgeous new plank flooring throughout, two-tone paint. Eat-in kitchen with brand new appliances, trendy white kitchen cabinets, and subway tile backsplash. Nice size living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Dual access to bathroom. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Laundry with a new full-size washer and dryer. Private front enclosed patio. 1 assigned covered parking space. Additional parking available. Water, sewer, and trash included. All this and conveniently located in the heart of Chandler.

Pets: Small pets will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent on pets up to 30 pounds and $50 monthly pet rent for pets over 30 pounds will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 North Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
785 North Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 North Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 785 North Arrowhead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 North Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
785 North Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 North Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 785 North Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 785 North Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 785 North Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 785 North Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 785 North Arrowhead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 North Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 785 North Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 785 North Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 785 North Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 785 North Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 North Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

