741 Bedford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bcdb39027 ---- .Single level home w/ tile floor entry .10 foot ceilings throughout .Dining room .Living room w/ ceiling fan and gas fireplace .Kitchen w/ tile floors, range/oven/ dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet .Interior laundry closet w/ washer and dryer .Split bedroom floor plan w/ ceiling fans in rooms .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan .Master bath w/ bathtub/shower combo and tile floor .Grass front yard w/ auto watering .Grass rear yard w/ auto watering and covered patio .Community pool *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: ?$1075.00 Refundable ?$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee