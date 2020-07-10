All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 741 Bedford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
741 Bedford Dr
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

741 Bedford Dr

741 South Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

741 South Bedford Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bcdb39027 ---- .Single level home w/ tile floor entry .10 foot ceilings throughout .Dining room .Living room w/ ceiling fan and gas fireplace .Kitchen w/ tile floors, range/oven/ dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet .Interior laundry closet w/ washer and dryer .Split bedroom floor plan w/ ceiling fans in rooms .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan .Master bath w/ bathtub/shower combo and tile floor .Grass front yard w/ auto watering .Grass rear yard w/ auto watering and covered patio .Community pool *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: ?$1075.00 Refundable ?$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Bedford Dr have any available units?
741 Bedford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Bedford Dr have?
Some of 741 Bedford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Bedford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
741 Bedford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Bedford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Bedford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 741 Bedford Dr offer parking?
No, 741 Bedford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 741 Bedford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Bedford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Bedford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 741 Bedford Dr has a pool.
Does 741 Bedford Dr have accessible units?
No, 741 Bedford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Bedford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Bedford Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College