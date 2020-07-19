All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
724 N YUCCA Street
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

724 N YUCCA Street

724 North Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

724 North Yucca Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Andersen Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool service included in rent! Beautiful Anderson Springs Community with beautiful parks, greenbelts and lakes. New carpet in the living room and updated garage. Master bathroom with separate shower/garden tub. Double sinks and cabinets in the master bath and second bathroom cabinets and sink are all brand new. Large indoor laundry area with brand new washer and dryer. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar and eat in dining area. Backyard has fenced pool and covered patio. RV parking and gate. Close to 101, 202, freeways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N YUCCA Street have any available units?
724 N YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 N YUCCA Street have?
Some of 724 N YUCCA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 N YUCCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N YUCCA Street pet-friendly?
No, 724 N YUCCA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 724 N YUCCA Street offer parking?
Yes, 724 N YUCCA Street offers parking.
Does 724 N YUCCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 N YUCCA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N YUCCA Street have a pool?
Yes, 724 N YUCCA Street has a pool.
Does 724 N YUCCA Street have accessible units?
No, 724 N YUCCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 N YUCCA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 N YUCCA Street has units with dishwashers.
