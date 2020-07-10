716 E. Gary Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets extra storage refrigerator

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom with 2 car garage, located in Provinces. Great Family home with open kithcen to the family room. Large master bedroom that overlooks the backyard. Master Bathroom has separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Nice sized backyard with shed for extra storage.



Major Crossroads: McQueen and Ray Road



Near: Haro Park, Oasis Animal Hospital, Shumway Elementary School



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or

refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of

$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable

to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity. Austin Fleck Property Management



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property

Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***