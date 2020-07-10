All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:44 AM

716 E. Gary Dr.

716 East Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

716 East Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom with 2 car garage, located in Provinces. Great Family home with open kithcen to the family room. Large master bedroom that overlooks the backyard. Master Bathroom has separate tub and shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Nice sized backyard with shed for extra storage.

Major Crossroads: McQueen and Ray Road

Near: Haro Park, Oasis Animal Hospital, Shumway Elementary School

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or
refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of
$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable
to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity. Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property
Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 E. Gary Dr. have any available units?
716 E. Gary Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 E. Gary Dr. have?
Some of 716 E. Gary Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 E. Gary Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
716 E. Gary Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 E. Gary Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 716 E. Gary Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 716 E. Gary Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 716 E. Gary Dr. offers parking.
Does 716 E. Gary Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 E. Gary Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 E. Gary Dr. have a pool?
No, 716 E. Gary Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 716 E. Gary Dr. have accessible units?
No, 716 E. Gary Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 E. Gary Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 E. Gary Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

