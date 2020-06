Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CHANDLER BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT HOUSE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Single level house featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. North/South exposure. Great floorplan with formal dining, open kitchen and breakfast nook. Tiles in the right areas and rooms in carpet. One bedroom with double doors that can be used as Den/Office. Kitchen with lot of storage space and large kitchen island. S/S appliances. House located close to Basis Chandler Primary South campus. MUST SEE!!