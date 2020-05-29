All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 705 West Calle Del Norte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
705 West Calle Del Norte
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:28 PM

705 West Calle Del Norte

705 West Calle Del Norte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

705 West Calle Del Norte, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 bed 2 bath Newly remodeled manufactured home

Max 2 pet +Addtl Pet rent*

$100 move-in discount for a Qualified renter that can move in the week of 3/16-3/23/2020
Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home

White cabinets with white quartz countertop
The kitchen has a gas stove/ oven, dishwasher. New flooring throughout the home.

Nice laundry room ready for a washer and dryer with hookups available. Covered parking.
Background check required $35 per adult 18 or older

2 pet max. +Pet rent*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 West Calle Del Norte have any available units?
705 West Calle Del Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 West Calle Del Norte have?
Some of 705 West Calle Del Norte's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 West Calle Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
705 West Calle Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 West Calle Del Norte pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 West Calle Del Norte is pet friendly.
Does 705 West Calle Del Norte offer parking?
Yes, 705 West Calle Del Norte offers parking.
Does 705 West Calle Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 West Calle Del Norte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 West Calle Del Norte have a pool?
No, 705 West Calle Del Norte does not have a pool.
Does 705 West Calle Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 705 West Calle Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 705 West Calle Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 West Calle Del Norte has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College