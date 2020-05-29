705 West Calle Del Norte

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 bed 2 bath Newly remodeled manufactured home



Max 2 pet +Addtl Pet rent*



$100 move-in discount for a Qualified renter that can move in the week of 3/16-3/23/2020

Newly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home



White cabinets with white quartz countertop

The kitchen has a gas stove/ oven, dishwasher. New flooring throughout the home.



Nice laundry room ready for a washer and dryer with hookups available. Covered parking.

Background check required $35 per adult 18 or older



2 pet max. +Pet rent*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.