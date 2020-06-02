705 E. Megan St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Hacienda Beauty - Beautiful home in Chandler has vaulted ceilings and berber carpeting throughout. The large eat in kitchen comes with ALL appliances and a comfy breakfast area with ceramic tile. The large living/family room has a built in media center. Don't pass this one!!!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1425

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1425

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1425 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



