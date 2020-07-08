All apartments in Chandler
Chandler
Location

703 North Country Club Way, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home in a great community in Chandler. Home features 2 bedrooms 2 bath with neutral carpet and paint throughout the home. Eat-in-Kitchen has a breakfast bar and nice size pantry. This home also features a cozy fireplace and a community pool to enjoy. Landscape service will be provided.

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1050
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin
No Pets

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 5/14/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 North Country Club Way have any available units?
703 North Country Club Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 703 North Country Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
703 North Country Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 North Country Club Way pet-friendly?
No, 703 North Country Club Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 703 North Country Club Way offer parking?
No, 703 North Country Club Way does not offer parking.
Does 703 North Country Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 North Country Club Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 North Country Club Way have a pool?
Yes, 703 North Country Club Way has a pool.
Does 703 North Country Club Way have accessible units?
No, 703 North Country Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 703 North Country Club Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 North Country Club Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 North Country Club Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 North Country Club Way does not have units with air conditioning.

