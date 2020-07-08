703 North Country Club Way

Amenities

pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home in a great community in Chandler. Home features 2 bedrooms 2 bath with neutral carpet and paint throughout the home. Eat-in-Kitchen has a breakfast bar and nice size pantry. This home also features a cozy fireplace and a community pool to enjoy. Landscape service will be provided.



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1050

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

No Pets



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 5/14/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.