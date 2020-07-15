6932 W. Monterey St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Upgraded Chandler property is in great condition! Single level split bedrooms, 10' flat ceilings, light, bright N/S exposure, remodeled kitchen w/granite and roll out shelves, upgraded appliances, updated bathrooms, newer carpet, paint, fans, lighting, crown moulding, thick baseboards, & large office. Incredible backyard with sparkling pool and spa, lush landscaping & covered patio. Great location near I-10 and Ray! Landscaping & pool maintenance included (pool and spa are NOT heated).

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent