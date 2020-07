6867 S TERESA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL HOME! GORGEOUS AND MODEL PERFECT! LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR CORNER VIEW LOT, YOU'LL ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL, RELAX ON THE MASTER BALCONY, OR JUST HAVE FUN IN THE HUGE GAME ROOM! THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME HAS IT ALL INCLUDING UPGRADES GALORE. GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES SLAB GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED CABINETRY, EXTENSIVE TILE, WET BAR IN THE FAMILY ROOM, NEWER CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED EXTERIOR. 3 CAR GARAGE, RV GATE, SECURITY SYSTEM, SURROUND SOUND AND MORE! INCLUDES POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING!