685 W KAIBAB Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stunning & move-in ready home in the most-desired neighborhood in Chandler- Fulton Ranch. This house is in Monterey Bay, a single-level only subdivision, set in the master-planned community with 28 acres of lakes, numerous parks, 3.8 miles of lakeside walking paths and covered ramadas. You'll see all the right upgrades, with 5 bedrooms, an open study, and a beautifully upgraded kitchen. The house has a split floor plan with a large courtyard featuring a gate and waterfall. Out back, a extended paver patio adds additional space for enjoying the lush landscape & Arizona weather. Fulton Ranch is an amazing neighborhood where you can truly live, work, shop, and play. Interior of the house is being painted and flooring being upgraded.