Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:54 PM

685 W KAIBAB Place

685 West Kaibab Place · (480) 565-0416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

685 West Kaibab Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Stunning & move-in ready home in the most-desired neighborhood in Chandler- Fulton Ranch. This house is in Monterey Bay, a single-level only subdivision, set in the master-planned community with 28 acres of lakes, numerous parks, 3.8 miles of lakeside walking paths and covered ramadas. You'll see all the right upgrades, with 5 bedrooms, an open study, and a beautifully upgraded kitchen. The house has a split floor plan with a large courtyard featuring a gate and waterfall. Out back, a extended paver patio adds additional space for enjoying the lush landscape & Arizona weather. Fulton Ranch is an amazing neighborhood where you can truly live, work, shop, and play. Interior of the house is being painted and flooring being upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 W KAIBAB Place have any available units?
685 W KAIBAB Place has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 W KAIBAB Place have?
Some of 685 W KAIBAB Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 W KAIBAB Place currently offering any rent specials?
685 W KAIBAB Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 W KAIBAB Place pet-friendly?
No, 685 W KAIBAB Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 685 W KAIBAB Place offer parking?
Yes, 685 W KAIBAB Place does offer parking.
Does 685 W KAIBAB Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 W KAIBAB Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 W KAIBAB Place have a pool?
No, 685 W KAIBAB Place does not have a pool.
Does 685 W KAIBAB Place have accessible units?
No, 685 W KAIBAB Place does not have accessible units.
Does 685 W KAIBAB Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 W KAIBAB Place has units with dishwashers.
