685 N Sycamore Ct

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool fire pit extra storage

Ready for showings! Home is in inviting Anderson Springs neighborhood. 4 bd/3 ba home with one of the bedrooms downstairs. Home features plantation shutters, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and kitchen island. Private backyard with Pebble Tec pool and fire pit area. Wonderful to entertain or enjoy by yourself. Two car garage with plenty of room and cabinets for extra storage. You won't be disappointed. Pets are considered case by case. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!