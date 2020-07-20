All apartments in Chandler
685 N Sycamore Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

685 N Sycamore Ct

685 North Sycamore Court · No Longer Available
Location

685 North Sycamore Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Andersen Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fire pit
extra storage
Ready for showings! Home is in inviting Anderson Springs neighborhood. 4 bd/3 ba home with one of the bedrooms downstairs. Home features plantation shutters, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and kitchen island. Private backyard with Pebble Tec pool and fire pit area. Wonderful to entertain or enjoy by yourself. Two car garage with plenty of room and cabinets for extra storage. You won't be disappointed. Pets are considered case by case. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 N Sycamore Ct have any available units?
685 N Sycamore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 N Sycamore Ct have?
Some of 685 N Sycamore Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 N Sycamore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
685 N Sycamore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 N Sycamore Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 N Sycamore Ct is pet friendly.
Does 685 N Sycamore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 685 N Sycamore Ct offers parking.
Does 685 N Sycamore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 N Sycamore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 N Sycamore Ct have a pool?
Yes, 685 N Sycamore Ct has a pool.
Does 685 N Sycamore Ct have accessible units?
No, 685 N Sycamore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 685 N Sycamore Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 N Sycamore Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
