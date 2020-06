Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bath (1 down, 3 up) home on a quiet interior North/South facing lot in Chandler Crossing with vaulted ceilings, sparkling pool and lush backyard. Large Master bedroom suite with his/her closets, separate tub/shower and double sinks. There is a covered patio perfect for relaxing on those cool Arizona winter nights. Convenient location putting you a few miles from I-10, 202 and 101 Freeways. Come see this one today!