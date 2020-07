Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You will love coming home everyday to this rental! Beautiful home with beautifully landscaped yard that you will want to live in for years. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a den. Backyard is landscaped with a planter box area for flowers or small garden. Very clean, new washer, dryer, refrigerator and new floors in several rooms. Quiet, family oriented neighborhood with well respected schools.