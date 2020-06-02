All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

661 E Calle Del Norte

661 East Calle Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

661 East Calle Del Norte, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy home in Chandler - Relax in your own private pool and enjoy being conveniently located near the great restaurants and shops in Downtown Chandler. Fresh interior coat of paint, updated master bathroom!

(RLNE4624889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 E Calle Del Norte have any available units?
661 E Calle Del Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 661 E Calle Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
661 E Calle Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 E Calle Del Norte pet-friendly?
No, 661 E Calle Del Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 661 E Calle Del Norte offer parking?
No, 661 E Calle Del Norte does not offer parking.
Does 661 E Calle Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 E Calle Del Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 E Calle Del Norte have a pool?
Yes, 661 E Calle Del Norte has a pool.
Does 661 E Calle Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 661 E Calle Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 661 E Calle Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 E Calle Del Norte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 E Calle Del Norte have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 E Calle Del Norte does not have units with air conditioning.
