Amenities

in unit laundry pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom with Pool in Chandler - Beautiful ex-model home with tile through out the home except for carpet in the bedrooms. Sparkling fenced pool in back yard with low maintenance back and grass and big tree in front. Pool service included at this price. All appliances included with washer and dryer. Don't miss this home. It will go fast.



(RLNE2687779)