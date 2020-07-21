All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive

6500 South Cypress Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6500 South Cypress Point Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
1 tenant must be 55+BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED ON GOLF #1 This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home has all new inside tile, cabinets, sinks, appliances, blinds and paint. Great room style for all your relaxation and/or entertaining. Golf course views of fairway 1 and putting green. One car garage plus a lot of storage area. See Today!Enjoy the SunBird 55+ lifestyle. Amenities: 18 hole Gold Course, Driving Range, Clubhouse, Restaurant, Lounge, Library, Billiards, Heated pool/spa, Workout facility, Tennis, Pickle Ball, boccie ball courts, Catch/release fishing lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have any available units?
6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have?
Some of 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive offers parking.
Does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive has a pool.
Does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
