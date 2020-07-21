6500 S CYPRESS POINT Drive

Amenities
1 tenant must be 55+BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED ON GOLF #1 This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home has all new inside tile, cabinets, sinks, appliances, blinds and paint. Great room style for all your relaxation and/or entertaining. Golf course views of fairway 1 and putting green. One car garage plus a lot of storage area. See Today!Enjoy the SunBird 55+ lifestyle. Amenities: 18 hole Gold Course, Driving Range, Clubhouse, Restaurant, Lounge, Library, Billiards, Heated pool/spa, Workout facility, Tennis, Pickle Ball, boccie ball courts, Catch/release fishing lake.