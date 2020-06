Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

CHECK OUT THIS GREAT HOME! SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM PLAN; OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; R/O & SOFT WATER; WHITE APPLIANCES; SPLIT MASTER PLAN; EASY CARE YARDS; COVERED PATIO; FAUX WOOD FLOORING; TILE ENTRY; 2 CAR GARAGE! CHECK OUT HOW CLOSE TO THE PARK AND PLAYGROUND WE ARE! An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.