644 E RIVIERA Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN THE EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGOS VISTOSO.3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH PLUS DEN.KITCHEN FUTURE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - RAISED MAPLE CABINETS WITH EASY PULL-OUTS DRAWERS - ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND DOUBLE OVENS - HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM AND LAKE VIEW.FRESH PAINTED INTERIOR - UPGRADED TILE IN ALL RIGHT PLACES - LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING - 2' WINDOW BLINDS - CABINET & COUNTER W SINK IN LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM AND MORE. COMMUNITY FUTURE LAKES - WALKING PATHS - PLAYGROUNDS AND PARKS. TOP RATED CHANDLER SCHOOLS HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SOUTH CHANDLER LOCATION. CLOSE TO INTEL - 202 FREEWAY - SHOPPING CENTERS - LOCAL AMENITIES - DINING AND GOLF!