6400 s Black Hills way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Black Hills Spence Properties llc - Property Id: 162973



4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus a den!!! 20 inch tile, designer paint, new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, 2 inch blinds, pebble-tec pool, Corian counters, and two high efficiency ac units will save you a bunch of money in the summer. Lots of time to enjoy this resort style back yard. Lots of garage cabinets for all our storage needs. Huge oversized corner lot with no neighbors behind.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162973p

Property Id 162973



(RLNE5186087)