Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

6400 s Black Hills way

6400 South Black Hills Way · No Longer Available
Location

6400 South Black Hills Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Black Hills Spence Properties llc - Property Id: 162973

4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus a den!!! 20 inch tile, designer paint, new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, 2 inch blinds, pebble-tec pool, Corian counters, and two high efficiency ac units will save you a bunch of money in the summer. Lots of time to enjoy this resort style back yard. Lots of garage cabinets for all our storage needs. Huge oversized corner lot with no neighbors behind.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162973p
Property Id 162973

(RLNE5186087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 s Black Hills way have any available units?
6400 s Black Hills way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 s Black Hills way have?
Some of 6400 s Black Hills way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 s Black Hills way currently offering any rent specials?
6400 s Black Hills way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 s Black Hills way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 s Black Hills way is pet friendly.
Does 6400 s Black Hills way offer parking?
Yes, 6400 s Black Hills way offers parking.
Does 6400 s Black Hills way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 s Black Hills way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 s Black Hills way have a pool?
Yes, 6400 s Black Hills way has a pool.
Does 6400 s Black Hills way have accessible units?
No, 6400 s Black Hills way does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 s Black Hills way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 s Black Hills way has units with dishwashers.

