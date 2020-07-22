6351 S Fresno St

Amenities

Gorgeous Chandler home, Downstairs Master, Gourmet Kitchen, Outdoor built in bbg and in cul-de-sac - This immaculate home has gourmet kitchen that overlooks the large family room, eat in kitchen and backyard. Master bedroom with full bathroom suite downstairs plus another bedroom and bathroom downstairs. The upstairs has a large loft and 3 big bedrooms with walk in closets. Tons of storage and closet space for everything you need. Don't miss this home over 3,000 sq ft and 5 full bedrooms with loft! Backyard has artificial grass and a outdoor built in bbq grill! Perfect for entertaining and low maintenance. No homes behind you and across the street from a green belt and walking distance to ramada with grill and park! Best schools in Chandler and prime location. Ready today! Note: Fridge is not included, furniture will be removed, if interested in purchase of anything let us know.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4938337)