634 E Gila Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, all tile flooring, Newer AC, Dual Pane Windows and added insulation for great energy conservation! This home backs to the recently renovated Stonegate Park with Basketball Courts, Volleyball Courts, Baseball Field, Childrens Play area and walking trail! Your home has a huge kitchen for entertaining with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, large pantry and tons of cabinet space! Landscaping is included in the rent so the front and back will look good all year round! Come take a look, this won't last long!