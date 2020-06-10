All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

634 E Gila Lane

634 East Gila Lane · No Longer Available
Location

634 East Gila Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, all tile flooring, Newer AC, Dual Pane Windows and added insulation for great energy conservation! This home backs to the recently renovated Stonegate Park with Basketball Courts, Volleyball Courts, Baseball Field, Childrens Play area and walking trail! Your home has a huge kitchen for entertaining with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, large pantry and tons of cabinet space! Landscaping is included in the rent so the front and back will look good all year round! Come take a look, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 E Gila Lane have any available units?
634 E Gila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 E Gila Lane have?
Some of 634 E Gila Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 E Gila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
634 E Gila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 E Gila Lane pet-friendly?
No, 634 E Gila Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 634 E Gila Lane offer parking?
Yes, 634 E Gila Lane offers parking.
Does 634 E Gila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 E Gila Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 E Gila Lane have a pool?
No, 634 E Gila Lane does not have a pool.
Does 634 E Gila Lane have accessible units?
No, 634 E Gila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 634 E Gila Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 E Gila Lane has units with dishwashers.

