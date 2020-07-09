All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

6302 W. Shannon St.

6302 West Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6302 West Shannon Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6302 W. Shannon St. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom home with new carpet - great Chandler location - This executive home is move in ready. The grand entry way welcomes you into the spacious formal living and dining room that includes a wet bar, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. The kitchen has black appliances, granite counter tops and opens into an eat in table area and great room. There is also a bedroom and full bathroom on the mail floor. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with tons of closet space. The master bathroom has separate tub and shower and is spacious. There are also 3 secondary bedrooms a bathroom and a 2nd story balcony overlooking the yard and greenbelt. Outside you will find a spacious and private backyard, 3 car garage and no rear neighbors. This home is a must see for its new fixtures, carpet, paint and how much space you get for the price!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2495
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2495
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2495 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3404537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 W. Shannon St. have any available units?
6302 W. Shannon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 W. Shannon St. have?
Some of 6302 W. Shannon St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 W. Shannon St. currently offering any rent specials?
6302 W. Shannon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 W. Shannon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 W. Shannon St. is pet friendly.
Does 6302 W. Shannon St. offer parking?
Yes, 6302 W. Shannon St. offers parking.
Does 6302 W. Shannon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 W. Shannon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 W. Shannon St. have a pool?
No, 6302 W. Shannon St. does not have a pool.
Does 6302 W. Shannon St. have accessible units?
No, 6302 W. Shannon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 W. Shannon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 W. Shannon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

