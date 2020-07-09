Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6302 W. Shannon St. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom home with new carpet - great Chandler location - This executive home is move in ready. The grand entry way welcomes you into the spacious formal living and dining room that includes a wet bar, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. The kitchen has black appliances, granite counter tops and opens into an eat in table area and great room. There is also a bedroom and full bathroom on the mail floor. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with tons of closet space. The master bathroom has separate tub and shower and is spacious. There are also 3 secondary bedrooms a bathroom and a 2nd story balcony overlooking the yard and greenbelt. Outside you will find a spacious and private backyard, 3 car garage and no rear neighbors. This home is a must see for its new fixtures, carpet, paint and how much space you get for the price!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2495

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2495

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $2495 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE3404537)