608 S Danyell Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

608 S Danyell Drive

608 South Danyell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 South Danyell Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WATERFRONT PROPERTY!! This home backs up to the community lake and pool; incredible views and a great floor plan! Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted exterior, and clean interior two tone paint throughout, Fridge, Washer, and Dryer included. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen, dining, and living room make this home feel larger than the square footage. Nice wood burning fireplace in the living room. 18'' everywhere except the bedrooms. 2 car garage. Very nice and private lot with single level homes on each side. Green grass in the backyard. Gate from backyard leads to the lake + pool area for direct access. Chandler Paseo Trail is just to the east of this community and offers miles of walking/running/biking along the canal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 S Danyell Drive have any available units?
608 S Danyell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 S Danyell Drive have?
Some of 608 S Danyell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 S Danyell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 S Danyell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S Danyell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 S Danyell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 608 S Danyell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 S Danyell Drive offers parking.
Does 608 S Danyell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 S Danyell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S Danyell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 608 S Danyell Drive has a pool.
Does 608 S Danyell Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 S Danyell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 S Danyell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 S Danyell Drive has units with dishwashers.

