608 S Danyell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

WATERFRONT PROPERTY!! This home backs up to the community lake and pool; incredible views and a great floor plan! Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted exterior, and clean interior two tone paint throughout, Fridge, Washer, and Dryer included. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen, dining, and living room make this home feel larger than the square footage. Nice wood burning fireplace in the living room. 18'' everywhere except the bedrooms. 2 car garage. Very nice and private lot with single level homes on each side. Green grass in the backyard. Gate from backyard leads to the lake + pool area for direct access. Chandler Paseo Trail is just to the east of this community and offers miles of walking/running/biking along the canal.