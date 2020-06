Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out this 4 bedrooms 3 bath 3 Car garages home for rent, Neutral carpet & tile throughout, plantation shutters, formal living and dining area with beautiful staircase. One bedroom downstairs makes perfect den or guest room , Lovely master suite upstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with jack & jill bath. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, granite counter tops, bay window at eating area look out to beautiful Backyard, features covered patio and fruit trees.