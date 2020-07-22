5922 W Gail Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous upgraded, light & bright 4 bedroom Pool home! Enter into large living room/formal dining with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Home has tile & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful cherry cabinets, and stainless steel GAS appliances, refrigerator included. One full bedroom downstairs and full bathroom. The upstairs private master suite features double doors to balcony, 2 closets, double vanity, and separate shower and tub. Sparkling pool in your backyard w/ pool service included! Tenants responsible for low-maintenance landscaping of front & back yards. 3 car attached garage; inside laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Owner prefers no pets, however, depending on size & breed, (CATS & SMALL DOGS ONLY) owner may consider pet(s) with an additional non-refundable pet fee/per pet. ***Home is also listed for Sale with Homie. Once tenants are approved, the Sale listing will be cancelled. ***FURNITURE & DECOR IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE LEASE*** $2695.00/mo + 4% tax; $2695.00 security deposit; $150.00 one time admin fee; $55.00 application fee all adults 18 & over. REQUIREMENTS: 600+ CREDIT SCORES; HOUSEHOLD INCOME 3X'S MONTHLY RENT; GOOD RENTAL HISTORY Schedule your showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/d17bf4f04d/5922-w-gail-dr-chandler-az-85226