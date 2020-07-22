All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 5922 W Gail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5922 W Gail Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

5922 W Gail Drive

5922 West Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

5922 West Gail Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226
Warner Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous upgraded, light & bright 4 bedroom Pool home! Enter into large living room/formal dining with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Home has tile & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful cherry cabinets, and stainless steel GAS appliances, refrigerator included. One full bedroom downstairs and full bathroom. The upstairs private master suite features double doors to balcony, 2 closets, double vanity, and separate shower and tub. Sparkling pool in your backyard w/ pool service included! Tenants responsible for low-maintenance landscaping of front & back yards. 3 car attached garage; inside laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Owner prefers no pets, however, depending on size & breed, (CATS & SMALL DOGS ONLY) owner may consider pet(s) with an additional non-refundable pet fee/per pet. ***Home is also listed for Sale with Homie. Once tenants are approved, the Sale listing will be cancelled. ***FURNITURE & DECOR IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE LEASE*** $2695.00/mo + 4% tax; $2695.00 security deposit; $150.00 one time admin fee; $55.00 application fee all adults 18 & over. REQUIREMENTS: 600+ CREDIT SCORES; HOUSEHOLD INCOME 3X'S MONTHLY RENT; GOOD RENTAL HISTORY Schedule your showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/d17bf4f04d/5922-w-gail-dr-chandler-az-85226

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 W Gail Drive have any available units?
5922 W Gail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 W Gail Drive have?
Some of 5922 W Gail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 W Gail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5922 W Gail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 W Gail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5922 W Gail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5922 W Gail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5922 W Gail Drive offers parking.
Does 5922 W Gail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5922 W Gail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 W Gail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5922 W Gail Drive has a pool.
Does 5922 W Gail Drive have accessible units?
No, 5922 W Gail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 W Gail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5922 W Gail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College