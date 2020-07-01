5811 West Saragosa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that opens into vaulted ceilings, newer tile floors, and a fireplace. The large living area opens to the dining room and wraps around into the stunning kitchen. Tons of natural light! Incredible master bedroom and bathroom with direct patio access, a walk-in closet, and double sinks! Massive backyard and covered patio! This oversized lot is beautifully manicured with low maintenance plants, pavers, and a large grassy area! RO system and water softener! All this and quick access to the 202, 101, Chandler Mall, Intel, and so much more!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.