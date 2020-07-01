All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:28 PM

5811 West Saragosa Street

5811 West Saragosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

5811 West Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that opens into vaulted ceilings, newer tile floors, and a fireplace. The large living area opens to the dining room and wraps around into the stunning kitchen. Tons of natural light! Incredible master bedroom and bathroom with direct patio access, a walk-in closet, and double sinks! Massive backyard and covered patio! This oversized lot is beautifully manicured with low maintenance plants, pavers, and a large grassy area! RO system and water softener! All this and quick access to the 202, 101, Chandler Mall, Intel, and so much more!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 West Saragosa Street have any available units?
5811 West Saragosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 West Saragosa Street have?
Some of 5811 West Saragosa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 West Saragosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
5811 West Saragosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 West Saragosa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 West Saragosa Street is pet friendly.
Does 5811 West Saragosa Street offer parking?
No, 5811 West Saragosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 5811 West Saragosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 West Saragosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 West Saragosa Street have a pool?
No, 5811 West Saragosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 5811 West Saragosa Street have accessible units?
No, 5811 West Saragosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 West Saragosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 West Saragosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

