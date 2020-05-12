5760 S HUACHUCA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage sauna

Resort style living at its finest in highly sought after gated community of Jacaranda Place! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen boasts massive center island w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge hidden walk-in pantry, wine cooler & amazing retractable glass doors and windows that open to the private, cozy courtyard! The spacious master retreat features luxury bathroom that is like none you've seen before! Massive walk in glass shower w/multiple shower heads, sauna bench and floor to ceiling windows. The impeccably designed backyard is an entertainer's dream! Nestled on a half acre you have room to relax by the sparkling pool, practice on the manicured putting green, enjoy the outdoor BBQ/bar/TV or just sit by the fire pit and enjoy it all! This stunning contemporary home also boasts spacious open concept layout, soaring ceilings, plank tile flooring throughout, Smart Home automation, and an amazing detached office or play room, which is perfect for working from home or giving the kids their own play room! Rent includes pool, landscaping & pest control (every 2 months pest control).