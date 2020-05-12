All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 5760 S HUACHUCA Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5760 S HUACHUCA Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

5760 S HUACHUCA Way

5760 South Huachuca Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5760 South Huachuca Way, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Resort style living at its finest in highly sought after gated community of Jacaranda Place! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen boasts massive center island w/breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge hidden walk-in pantry, wine cooler & amazing retractable glass doors and windows that open to the private, cozy courtyard! The spacious master retreat features luxury bathroom that is like none you've seen before! Massive walk in glass shower w/multiple shower heads, sauna bench and floor to ceiling windows. The impeccably designed backyard is an entertainer's dream! Nestled on a half acre you have room to relax by the sparkling pool, practice on the manicured putting green, enjoy the outdoor BBQ/bar/TV or just sit by the fire pit and enjoy it all! This stunning contemporary home also boasts spacious open concept layout, soaring ceilings, plank tile flooring throughout, Smart Home automation, and an amazing detached office or play room, which is perfect for working from home or giving the kids their own play room! Rent includes pool, landscaping & pest control (every 2 months pest control).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way have any available units?
5760 S HUACHUCA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way have?
Some of 5760 S HUACHUCA Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 S HUACHUCA Way currently offering any rent specials?
5760 S HUACHUCA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 S HUACHUCA Way pet-friendly?
No, 5760 S HUACHUCA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way offer parking?
Yes, 5760 S HUACHUCA Way offers parking.
Does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5760 S HUACHUCA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way have a pool?
Yes, 5760 S HUACHUCA Way has a pool.
Does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way have accessible units?
No, 5760 S HUACHUCA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 S HUACHUCA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5760 S HUACHUCA Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College