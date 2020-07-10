All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

549 West Shannon Street

Location

549 West Shannon Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Thunderbird Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,569 sf home is located in Chandler, AZ. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and a single carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 West Shannon Street have any available units?
549 West Shannon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 West Shannon Street have?
Some of 549 West Shannon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 West Shannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
549 West Shannon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 West Shannon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 West Shannon Street is pet friendly.
Does 549 West Shannon Street offer parking?
Yes, 549 West Shannon Street offers parking.
Does 549 West Shannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 West Shannon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 West Shannon Street have a pool?
No, 549 West Shannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 549 West Shannon Street have accessible units?
No, 549 West Shannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 549 West Shannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 West Shannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

